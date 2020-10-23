Criminal Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For Tweet on Judiciary

The police have summoned Kangana Ranaut for questioning after a case was registered against her. Quint Entertainment The police have already summoned Kangana Ranaut and her sister for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order on another complaint. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) Celebrities The police have summoned Kangana Ranaut for questioning after a case was registered against her.

A Mumbai-based lawyer filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut on 22 October for allegedly posting a "malicious" tweet against the judiciary after a local court ordered the registration of an FIR against her. The police have summoned Ranaut and her sister for questioning next week after a case was registered against them on the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's order on another complaint. In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh also accused Kangana Ranaut of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets.

The Bollywood actor has "no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies" and even made fun of the judiciary, the complaint read.

Following the Bandra court's order to the police to register a First Information Report against her, Kangana Ranaut posted "malicious and defamatory" tweets against the judiciary, terming it as "Papu Sena", the complaint stated. The case will be heard in the Andheri court on 10 November.