Uddhav Attacks Koshyari, BJP Govt & Kangana in Dussehra Speech

Thackeray said that the Centre should either fix the problems of the GST regime or revert to the former system.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 25 October, launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtra governor during his first Dussehra address as the CM. While speaking at the Swatantra Veer Savarkar auditorium during the Shiv Sena's annual 'Vijaydashmi Mela,' Thackeray hit back at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and advised him to follow the Dussehra speech of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

‘You Are Okay With Beef in Goa?’ Thackeray Slams Maha Governor

“People who were not known beyond their family, are asking us questions on Hindutva. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils; our Hindutva is not like that. Our Hindutva is nationalism,” said Thackeray without naming Koshyari, reported The Indian Express.

Furthering his attack without naming Koshyari, Thackeray said: “We are being asked questions on Hindutva because we have not opened temples yet,” reported NDTV.

“You are talking about our Hindutva. So in Maharashtra, you are putting a ban on beef, but in Goa, you are okay with beef. Is this your Hindutva?” Thackeray said.

‘Centre Playing Divisive Politics’

Not holding back, Thackeray attacked the BJP and accused them of having no ideology, or culture. Thackeray said that the central government should either fix the problems of the GST regime or go back to the former system. “I feel that the GST system has failed, and I appeal to all Chief Ministers of the country to come forward to discuss this. I feel that the Prime Minister should accept the lacunae in the GST system honestly and that it should be amended accordingly. Otherwise, we should revert to the old tax regime that will benefit the states. The country is not the property of one political party,” the report quoted Thackeray as saying. Thackeray also attacked the BJP over the recent exit of its old ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and senior Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse. He compared the defection to “dahi handi pyramid.” “When your foundation stones weaken, you have no ideology, norms of conduct, culture, nothing. Such a government is not going to last long. I again challenge you to topple our government but first protect your government. Because one day, people will look beyond you and say, ‘give us anyone else, but not you’. This thought has already started,” he added.

Thackeray also targeted the government over mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra CM said that the BJP should pay attention to the current deteriorating situation in the country. Speaking on the BJP’s Bihar election promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccines, Thackeray said the government is playing divisive politics and should be ashamed of itself.

‘Comparing Mumbai to PoK, an Insult to PM Modi’

The CM also attacked Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, without specifically naming her. Thackeray said to compare Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was an insult to PM Modi.

"As I am the chief of Sena, I am also of Mumbai police. This is the same police who have sacrificed their life saving you. How can you even say this? Comparing Mumbai with POK is insulting PM Narendra Modi. If there is a PoK in India, isn't it a failure of Modi then?" India Today quoted Thackeray as saying.

Earlier in September, Kangana Ranaut had attacked the Mumbai police and Sena leader Sanjay Ranaut. In response to a remark Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after the actor claimed she felt unsafe, she compared Mumbai with PoK.

