Trevor Noah to Quit 'The Daily Show' After Seven Years

Trevor Noah has decided to quit The Daily Show after his seven-year-long tenure at the flagship Comedy Central series. The comedian took over the program from its former host Jon Stewart in 2015 and transfromed the show for a new generation of viewers, receiving a lot of love for his witty anecdotes and impressions over the years.

Noah revealed the big news and shared his future plans with an audience at Thursday evening's special taping of the show in New York, as per a report by Variety.