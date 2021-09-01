Think About Others: Anushka Sharma Asks Fans Not to Stop Wearing Masks

Actor Anushka Sharma urged fans not to stop wearing masks as a number of citizens in Mumbai were recently caught by the police wandering around without masks. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police took to their Instagram handle to share a graph showing the number of people they have caught without a mask on.

On 29 August itself 920 people were caught without masks, the highest in a span of one week. "Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without mask last week and this, might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!" the Mumbai Police captioned the post.