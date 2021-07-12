Happy 6 Months to Us: Anushka Sharma Shares Picnic Pics With Virat & Vamika

In one picture, Anushka can be seen lying down on the picnic bedsheet with Vamika on her chest, while the actor points at something in the sky. The second picture shows Virat, all smiles, holding Vamika close.

Vamika was born on 11 January. On 1 February, the couple shared the baby's name in an Instagram post with the caption, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !"

After Vamika was born, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had sent a joint statement to the media asking to protect Vamika's privacy. The statement read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Virat had also hosted a Q & A session on Instagram before the family left for the UK. When a fan asked for a picture of Vamika, and her name's meaning, Virat had replied, "Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."