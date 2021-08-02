Tokyo Olympics: Alia, Anushka & Others Congratulate Sindhu & Women's Hockey Team

The past few days have been historic for India at the Tokyo Olympics. On 1 August, PV Sindhu made history as the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won the silver medal, and on Monday she beat China’s He Bing Jiao for the bronze, at the Tokyo Olympics.

On 2 August, the Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the semi-finals for the first time in history beating World No. 2 Australia by 1-0. Rani Rampal is the team’s captain and Gurjit Kaur scored the goal. Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt congratulated Sindhu and the women’s hockey team for the historic wins.