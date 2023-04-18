Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'The Song of the Scorpions': Irrfan Khan's Last Film to Feature on Silver Screen

Directed by Anup Singh, 'The Song of the Scorpions' stars Irrfan Khan, Waheeda Rahman and Golshifteh Farahani.
The film poster of The Song of the Scorpions.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The film poster of&nbsp;<em>The Song of the Scorpions.</em></p></div>

Late veteran actor Irrfan Khan's last feature film, The Song of the Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, is all set to hit the silver screens on 28 April. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rahman, and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles.

The official trailer for The Song of the Scorpions will be released on 19 April.

The film's producer took to Instagram to unveil the poster of the film, which features Irrfan and Golshifteh, and wrote, "Love, deception and a song {#TheSongOfScorpions Trailer releasing tomorrow."

Here, take a look:

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. Tweeting another poster of the film, he wrote, "Anup Singh’s “the song of the scorpions” finally finds it india release on April 28th.. with the amazing Irrfan’s last act and the beautiful Golshifteh Farhani and Waheeda ji. Do not miss this film. Trailer releases tomo."

The Song of the Scorpions was premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. The film revolves around the story of a camel trader who falls in love with a tribal woman named Nooran. Nooran is an independent woman who learns the ancient healing art of scorpion-singing from her grandmother.

Irrfan Khan passed away on 29 April 2020, due to cancer.

