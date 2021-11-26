'So Much to be Grateful For': Priyanka Chopra on Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving Day, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with Nick Jonas. Ever since Priyanka dropped Nick's surname from her Instagram handle, speculations have been rife about the couple's split. But they shut all rumours on Thanksgiving by posting mushy photos.

"So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you Nick Jonas. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," wrote Priyanka Chopra. Nick, too, posted the same picture on Instagram and he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you."