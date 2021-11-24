'The Most Popular Jonas is...': Priyanka Chopra Roasts Nick & His Brothers

Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas on the Netflix special.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas took turns to roast Nick, Joe and Kevin respectively on the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the one-hour special that was streamed by Netflix on Tuesday, 23 November.
From their age gap to her popularity on Instagram, Priyanka did not leave any opportunity to take an aim at Nick.
Speaking about the age gap Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.” She left the audience in splits.
The actor also mentioned how she is more popular than the Jonas brothers on Instagram. “Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram,” she said. Priyanka has 70 million followers on Instagram.
Priyanka also joked about how she wouldn't have married anyone else but Nick. “Unless of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single.”
Nick was taken by surprise when Priyanka touched upon her pregnancy. “We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet,” she said, referring to Kevin-Danielle who have two daughters and Joe-Sophie, who also have a daughter. “Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting…to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow,” she laughed.
The roast also features comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. John Legend, Niall Horan and Dr Phil joined them too.
