Priyanka Chopra Quashes Rumours of Separation From Nick Jonas

Fans were puzzled after Priyanka Chopra dropped Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram handle.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra dropped her husband Nick Jonas' surname from her Instagram handle, leading to speculations about a rift between the couple. However, Priyanka's comment on Nick's latest Instagram post has quashed the rumours. The singer posted a video of himself working out in the gym. Commenting on his post, the actress wrote, "Damn! I just died in your arms…

Earlier, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told News18, "It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in two wedding ceremonies with Hindu and Christian traditions.

On the career front, Priyanka Chopra has multiple releases lined up including Matrix 4: Resurrections, Jim Strouse’s Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo.

