Tamil Actor-Director Manobala Dies At 69; Rajinikanth & Others Pay Tribute

Manobala made his debut as a director with Aagaya Gangai in 1982. He also went on to make films with top actors such as Rajinikanth and Vijayakant, in films like Oor Kaavalan and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan.



Many celebrities paid tribute to the actor. Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted "I am saddened by the death of popular director, actor and my friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace".