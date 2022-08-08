Taapsee Pannu Reacts on Why She Wasn't Invited to 'Koffee With Karan' S7

In the latest episode of KWK, the filmmaker was roasted by his guests Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan for discussing the sex lives of celebrities on his show. During the show, Karan had questioned Kareena about her sex life after having babies. In response to which, Kareena said that he would know since he too is a father to kids, Yash and Roohi.

Karan was also trolled by the netizens for talking about the sex lives of celebrities, time and again on his show.