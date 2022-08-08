Taapsee Pannu Reacts on Why She Wasn't Invited to 'Koffee With Karan' S7

Taapsee Pannu comments on not being invited to 'Koffee With Karan S7'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dobaaraa recently took a dig at Karan Johar's celebrity talk-show Koffee With Karan. At a promotional event of her film co-starring Pavail Gulati, the actor opened up on why she wasn't invited to the show.
Responding to the same question asked by a journalist at the event, the actor jokingly said, "My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan."
In the latest episode of KWK, the filmmaker was roasted by his guests Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan for discussing the sex lives of celebrities on his show. During the show, Karan had questioned Kareena about her sex life after having babies. In response to which, Kareena said that he would know since he too is a father to kids, Yash and Roohi.
Karan was also trolled by the netizens for talking about the sex lives of celebrities, time and again on his show.
Meanwhile on the work front, Taapsee's Dobaaraa directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will hit the theatres on 19 August. The actor also has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including Ajay Bahl's Blurr and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
