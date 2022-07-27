'Dobaaraa' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Time Travels in the Mystery-Thriller
'Dobaaraa' starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati will hit the big screens on 19 August.
The trailer of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's upcoming mystery-drama Dobaaraa, featuring actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles, was released on Wednesday, 27 July. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is an Indian adaptation of the 2018 Sapnish thriller Mirage starring Adriana Ugarte.
The trailer beings with the radio announcement of a geomagnetic storm approaching the city after 26 years. The announcement advices the citizens to stay at home follwing the red alert. Soon, Taapsee and her family get an old television at home, in which she often sees a small boy on the screen sitting in the same room as her. The actor tries to tell her husband, played by Rahul Bhatt in the film, about the same, but he doesn't seem to believe her.
Later, a man reveals that the television belonged to a boy named Anay, who used to live in the house next door, where a murder took place in 1996. The trailer then follows an eerie chain of events, wherein the kid in the TV asks Taapsee, "Aap mere TV mein kya kar rahe ho?" (What are you doing in my TV?)
Pavail Gulati, makes his entry as a police officer in the trailer, who later helps Taapsee unravel the murder mystery in this time-travelling thriller-drama.
Taking to social media, the actor shared the trailer on her Instagram account and wrote, "Waqt ko thoda waqt do, wo sab badal dega. Sab kuch. This storm brings with it a life-altering experience for Antara (literally). Watch Dobaaraa in cinemas on Aug 19."
Kashyap also shared the trailer on social media and tweeted, "Time aa gaya hai, (The time has come) to unravel this electrifying mystery!"
Besides, Taapsee and Pavail, the film also stars Rahul Bhatt, Saswata Chatterjee, Vidusshi Mehra, Sukant Goel, Nidhi Singh, and Madhurima Roy in pivotal roles. Dobaaraa is slated for its theatrical release on 19 August.
