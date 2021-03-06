Not So Sasti Anymore: Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax Raids

In her remarks, Taapsee touched upon finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment. Refusing to comment on individual cases, Sitharaman said during a press conference that the same people were raided in 2013 as well but no issue was made out of it.

"First of all, I am not commenting on any A or B individual. (But) since the names were taken, (I want to say) the very same names were raided in 2013," she said in an interaction with journalists at IWPC (Indian Women's Press Corps). "It wasn't an issue (in 2013). It's an issue now," she added.

Sitharaman, however, did not talk about the outcome of the 2013 raids.

The Income Tax department said on Thursday, 4 March, that it found a discrepancy and manipulation of income worth over Rs 650 crores while conducting searches at various places linked to actor Tapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the production house Phantom Films and two talent management companies, as per a report by ANI.