Discrepancy Worth Over ₹650 Cr: IT Dept on Taapsee, Anurag Raids

The officials also told ANI that they found evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of Phantom Films amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of around Rs 350 crore. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actor amounting to Rs 5 crore has also been recovered, they further said.

In addition, non-genuine/bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected, ANI quoted the IT department as saying.

The Income Tax department officials said that the investigation is on, adding that search operations are being conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, 3 March, Taapsee and Anurag were questioned by IT officials. Their properties were also raided.