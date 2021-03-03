Income Tax Raids at Taapsee, Anurag Kashyap's Properties: Report

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's properties, as per a report by ANI. The property of a talent hunt company, KWAN, is also being raided, reported NDTV. KWAN's CEO was summoned in a probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A News18 report suggests that the properties of filmmaker Vikas Bahl are also being searched. The searches are reportedly being conducted in Mumbai and various other locations. As per the report, the searches are related to Phantom Films.

Reports suggest that the raids are being conducted in a case of tax evasion by Taapsee, Anurag and Vikas.