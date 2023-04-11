'In India, Love Comes With Societal Pressure': Swara Bhasker on Her Marriage

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Swara Bhasker recently tied the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple first met during the anti-CAA protests in 2020 and had a court marriage in February 2023.
In their recent interview, the newlyweds opened up about their marriage and their relationship with each other.
In her conversation with Brides Today, Swara shared, "I don’t want to give advice because our relationship is very new. But I think what enabled us to be together was that we accepted that we come from different worlds."
Fahad also opened up about his equation with Swara and told Brides Today, "We need to acknowledge that we are two different people, hailing from different backgrounds, who have different lived experiences. I would say don’t change who you are fundamentally, but it is okay to step out of your comfort zone."
"That’s how you learn… She (Swara) has this wonderful, non-judgmental attitude towards everyone. And this allowed me to share my innermost feelings with her. She is extremely supportive, and she gave me that safe space that I was craving," Fahad further told the magazine.
Following their court marriage in February, Fahad and Swara tied the knot with traditional ceremonies in Delhi in the presence of their friends and family.
In March, the couple hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi, which was attended by prominent politicians of the country, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, among others.
