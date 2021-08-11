Swara Bhasker Calls Out Those Criticising Saif-Kareena's Child's Name

Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter on Wednesday to extend support to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan after they were trolled regarding their second child's name. Earlier, Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had said that the baby's name is 'Jeh'.

Some reports, however, state that in her debut book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible', the actor calls ‘Jeh’, Jehangir in a caption, meaning that Jeh is more of a nickname.

Swara tweeted in Hindi, "Kissi dammpatti ne apne bachchon ke naam rakhe hain, aur woh dammpatti aap nahi hain. Par aapko ispar rai hai ke naam hai aur kyu hai, aur aapke dimaag mein yeh ek mudda hai, jisse aapki bhavnayein aahat hain. Toh aap iss duniya ke sabse bade gadhon mein ek hain. (A couple has chosen a name for its child, and the couple isn't you. But you have to have opinions about the name, and in your mind this is an issue that has hurt your feelings. You all are nothing but donkeys)".