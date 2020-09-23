Sushant Used Close Ones to Sustain Drug Habit: Rhea in Bail Plea

Rhea Chakraborty, in her second bail plea, alleges Sushant took advantage of his near and dear ones.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, in her second request for bail after spending two weeks in jail, has alleged a witch-hunt against her by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The hearing of the bail plea, filed before the Bombay High Court, will take place on 24 September. One of the points in the bail application reads, "The Applicant (Rhea Chakraborty) states that the Respondents have started a witch-hunt against her by the investigations at the behest of three Central Agencies speacialized in investigations of International ramifications. The CBI and ED till today have found no material whatsoever against the Applicant and her family".

Rhea Chakraborty also alleges in her bail plea that her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit".

The actor even claims that Sushant was the "only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs". Rhea also alleges that "if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year." It is "preposterous", Rhea Chakraborty argues in her plea, that while the "consumer of drugs" would receive a maximum punishment of up to one year jail, she would, having paid for the drugs on a few occasions, would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail.

Rhea Chakraborty says in her bail petition that Sushant Singh Rajput, "used her, her brother Showik and members of his household staff to facilitate his own drug habit while ensuring that he did not leave a paper trail of his own in the form of any electronic evidence whatsoever".

"It is unfortunate that Sushant Singh Rajput took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit and thought it fit to expose them to the perils that would entail", Rhea states in her petition. She also claims that based on information in the public domain, Sushant Singh Rajput had asked his cook, Neeraj, "to make ganja joints/rolls/doobies and place them in his bedroom" three days before his death on 14 June. Rhea says that Neeraj had told the CBI and Mumbai Police that he had prepared the joints and placed them in a box in his bedroom and "thereafter when the actor was found dead, he verified from the box that all the joints/doobies had been consumed and the entire box was empty".