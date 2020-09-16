We're Chasing TRPs, Not Mourning Sushant, Says Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with entertainment website Bollywood Hungama, Bajpayee said that people have forgotten about mourning Sushant Singh Rajput and are only chasing TRPs.

He further added that he felt like whatever he said would be misinterpreted due to the "vested interests" out there. Referring to the debate and discussions on news channels regarding Sushant's death, Bajpayee said, "Every hour, the topic of discussion is changing. This is very sad. I think we have all left Sushant behind in all this."

Sushant Singh Rajput died on 14 June. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is currently investigating a drug probe related to his death. The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty as a part of the probe.

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. Recently Bajpayee took to Twitter to share a picture of him dubbing for the second season of the popular web series The Family Man. Bajpayee plays the lead role of Srikant an intelligence officer. Filming of the second season of "The Family Man" was wrapped up in March this year. The series, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

"The Family Man" started streaming on September 20, 2019 and opened to universal acclaim and great reviews.

(With inputs from Bollywood Hungama)