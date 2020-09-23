Bombay HC Postpones Rhea's Bail Hearing Due to Heavy Rains

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have filed applications for bail in Bombay High Court. Quint Entertainment Rhea Chakraborty is currently in judicial custody. | (Photo: Instagram) Celebrities Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have filed applications for bail in Bombay High Court.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing, which was supposed to take place on 23 September, has now been rescheduled to 24 September owing to heavy rainfall and floods in Bombay. The Bombay High Court has declared a holiday on Wednesday given the situation in the city. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie 24 September".

On 22 September, a special NDPS court had extended the judicial custody of Rhea till 6 October. The same day, Rhea and Showik had filed for bail in the Bombay High Court.

Rhea and hShowik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug link related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea has been charged with procurement and consumption of drugs. The NCB had reportedly said in its court documents that Rhea was "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" and knew of "every delivery and payment".