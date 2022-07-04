Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Gets Bail in Drugs Case

On Monday, 4 July, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Siddharth Pithani, former flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by ANI. Siddharth was arrested in a drugs case related to Sushant's death.

A single-judge bench granted bail to Siddharth on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Siddharth was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in May 2021 from Hyderabad.