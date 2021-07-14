Sushant, You'll Always be Manav: Pavitra Rishta 2 Actor Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh will replace late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav in 'Pavitra Rishta 2'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shaheer Sheikh joined the cast of Pavitra Rishta 2 wherein he will play the role of Manav, earlier portrayed by late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant had quit Pavitra Rishta to focus on his Bollywood career but it was one of his most popular roles.
Shaheer shared some pictures with Ankita Lokhande, and Usha Nadkarni, on his social media with a note about joining the show and playing Sushant's role.
He wrote, "When I was first approached for PR2 (Pavitra Rishta 2.0), I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant."
"Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge," he added.
He added that he might not be able to do justice to the role like Sushant Singh Rajput did but promised to try his best. Pavitra Rishta 2 will release digitally on ALT Balaji.
ALT Balaji had shared pictures of the cast including Shaheer Sheikh, and Ankita Lokhande from the first days of shoot. Ankita Lokhande will feature in a reprisal of her role as Archana.
Published: undefined