Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Replaces Sushant Singh, Ankita Returns

The caption read, "Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji."

In an earlier interview with Zoom Digital, the show's casting director Aditya Suranna said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark."

He added that there is pressure on the actors to perform since the show has already set a benchmark with the audience.

"It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people; Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana's part, Usha ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge," he added.