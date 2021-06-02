'Pavitra Rishta' Turns 12: Ankita Says Sushant Taught Her Acting

On Tuesday, 1 June, Ankita Lokhande hosted an Instagram live to celebrate 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's characters, Archana and Manav, became household names after the show attained popularity.

Speaking about the late actor Ankita said, "Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him".