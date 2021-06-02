'Pavitra Rishta' Turns 12: Ankita Says Sushant Taught Her Acting
Ankita Lokhande hosted an Instagram live to celebrate 12 years of Pavitra Rishta
On Tuesday, 1 June, Ankita Lokhande hosted an Instagram live to celebrate 12 years of Pavitra Rishta. Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's characters, Archana and Manav, became household names after the show attained popularity.
Speaking about the late actor Ankita said, "Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn't an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what is acting. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him".
Ankita added, "Sushant is no longer with us, and without him Pavitra Rishta is incomplete. He was the only Manav to Archana, and everything is incomplete without him. But I am sure wherever he is, he is watching us and is happy".
Ankita also shared a clip from the show and thanked all the fans for showering Pavitra Rishta with their love.
Ekta Kapoor also shared the same clip and wrote, "12 years n a million memories later. Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuu"
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.