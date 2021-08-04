Suniel Shetty Urges People to Support Flood Victims in Konkan

Suniel added that he’d collaborated with Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) to help the victims of the Konkan floods. He also shared the link to the fundraiser for CFTI's food-relief initiative.

“I have tied up with the social organization that does stellar grassroot relief work. They intend to help people in Maharashtra with our support. The money raised in this fundraiser will go to buying groceries, clothes, food stuff for those affected. Let’s join hands and help. Every rupee, every dollar matters. Donate NOW. THEY NEED OUR HELP!” he wrote.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Ghani, written and directed by Kiran Korrapati. Ghani stars Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead. He also appeared in the gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which released in March.