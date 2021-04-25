My Problem Is Playing Safe: Suniel Shetty Says About Acting Career

In the new generation, actors as diverse as Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann Khurrana have made a mark by sticking to a particular kind of cinema. "I guess over a period of time, whether it is Ayushmann Khurrana or Tiger Shroff, they will also start experimenting. What's very important is to get an image and they have a definite image for themselves. These two names can only be appreciated, hats off to them," Suniel said.

"My problem is not being typecast, my problem is playing safe. It is not the subject that affects me as much as the banners you choose to go with like, ‘I will only work with XYZ', ‘who's the director?' That means you don't have your own judgement," he said.



"Keep aside Ayushmann and Tiger from that lot because they have gone with subjects, directors and not just gone with banners," the actor, who last month hosted a show titled "21 Din Wellness In" on BIG FM, said.