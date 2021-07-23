Rain Floods Many Districts of Maharashtra, Other States See Light Showers

Incessant rain across the Konkan region of Maharashtra has led to flooding in several districts and caused significant loss of property. Rescue operations are now underway across the region.

The continuous downpour for several days severely affected the Konkan region as major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts overflowed above the danger levels.

Several long-distance trains were stopped, cancelled or rescheduled on the Konkan Railway route, NDTV reported. As per railway officials, almost 6,000 passengers were stuck in trains that were stopped at different stations.