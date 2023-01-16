Critics Choice Awards: Rajamouli Thanks the Women in His Life In Award Speech

Rajamouli said, "To all the women in my life, my mother, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks, and she encouraged my creativity."

"To my sister-in-law, who always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife, Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, she is the designer of my life. To my daughters, they don't do anything but just their smile is enough to light my life up," he added.

And in the end, he ended his speech by thanking his motherland, he stated, "Finally to my motherland, India, Bharat, Mere Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind."

