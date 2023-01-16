Critics Choice Awards: Rajamouli Thanks the Women in His Life In Award Speech

SS Rajamouli won the prestigious Critics Choice Award for RRR in the category ‘Best Foreign Language Film’
SS Rajamouli won the prestigious Critics Choice Award for RRR in the category, ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ on 16 January. The film also won for its celebrated track ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the category of ‘Best Song’. The visionary director gave a moving speech during the event. He thanked all the women in his life and ended the speech by thanking his motherland, India.
Rajamouli said, "To all the women in my life, my mother, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks, and she encouraged my creativity."
"To my sister-in-law, who always encourages me to be the best version of myself. My wife, Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, she is the designer of my life. To my daughters, they don't do anything but just their smile is enough to light my life up," he added.
And in the end, he ended his speech by thanking his motherland, he stated, "Finally to my motherland, India, Bharat, Mere Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind."
Rajamouli’s speech began with him asking if he only had thirty seconds to complete his speech which left the audience in splits.
MM Keeravani also won an award for his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ during the same event.
'Naatu Naatu' competed with songs by Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga in the ‘Best Song’ category. In the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ category, it competed with movies like All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave.
RRR has left the audience and critics enthralled in the West. It earlier created history by winning a Golden Globe for its song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ The film stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.
