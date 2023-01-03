‘RRR’ Dir SS Rajamouli & Actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan To Attend Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli’s RRR received two Golden Globes nominations under the ‘Best Non-English Language Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ (for ‘Naatu Naatu’). Rajamouli and the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Variety reported, will be present at the Golden Globes 2023.

Furthermore, the film is set to be screened at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Beyond Fest.