‘RRR’ Dir SS Rajamouli & Actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan To Attend Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @taran_adarsh)
SS Rajamouli’s RRR received two Golden Globes nominations under the ‘Best Non-English Language Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ (for ‘Naatu Naatu’). Rajamouli and the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Variety reported, will be present at the Golden Globes 2023.
Furthermore, the film is set to be screened at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the Beyond Fest.
Beyond Fest tweeted, “It’s official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon.”
On 2 January, Beyond Fest also shared a picture of the trio with the caption, "2023: The Year We Host Ram Charan, S.S. Rajamouli, and Jr NTR."
The Golden Globes are being held in Los Angeles, California on 10 January. The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ also made it to the Oscar shortlist.
RRR, directed by Rajamouli, has been co-written by V Vijayendra Prasad and also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and Alison Doody. The movie is a fictional tale inspired by the Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
The film became the third highest grossing film in India since its release on 24 March 2022.
