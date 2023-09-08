'Baadshah of Box Office': SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu Hail Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu hail Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's most-anticipated film of the year, Jawan, has finally hit the big screens. Directed by Atlee, the film opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics on 8 September.
RRR director SS Rajamouli and south-cine star Mahesh Babu also took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise SRK's film.
Rajamouli wrote, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah (King) of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…"
SRK responded to the director by saying, "Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."
Here, have a look:
Mahesh Babu also penned a long note for SRK. His post read, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends."
Thanking the actor, SRK wrote on X, "Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend.
Headlined by SRK, Jawan also marks the Bollywood debuts of south-cine stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra, among others, in pivotal roles.
Deepika Padukone also makes a cameo appearance in the film.
Produced by Gauri Khan, Jawan is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)