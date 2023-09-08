Inside Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Others At 'Jawan' Screening

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Pics: SRK, Deepika Padukone & Others At 'Jawan' Screening

Jawan released on 7 September.
Jawan has created a frenzy at the global box office.

Jawan has created a frenzy at the global box office. The SRK film, helmed by Atlee, has collected a whooping Rs 75 crore at the domestic box office. As the celebration for the release of the film continues, the internet is abuzz with some insider pictures from Jawan's screening which was attended by SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Aaliyah Qureishi and Shah Rukh Khan. 

The cast of the film. 

Atlee with Aaliyah Qureishi.

Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta. 

Sanjeeta with director Atlee. 

