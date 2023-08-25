‘Eyes Are Moist, Heart Is Full’: Kriti Sanon on Her National Award Win for Mimi

The statement read, "ELATED-OVERWHELMED-GRATEFUL. Still sinking it in.. pinching myself.. this has actually happened! The National Award for Best Actress for Mimi! Thank you to the jury who considered my performance worthy of the most prestigious award! It means the world to me!"

"Dinoo, I can't thank you enough for believing in me and my potential, for standing by me always and for giving me a film I'll treasure all my life! Laxman sir.. You always told me "Mimi, dekhna aapko is film ke liye National Award milega".. Mil gaya sir! And I couldn't have done this without you. Mom, Dad, Nups.. You guys are my lifeline! Thank you for always being my constant cheerleaders," Kriti added.

She concluded her post by saying, "Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yayyyiiee!! Biggg hug Lets Celebrate!!"

She captioned the post, "Eyes are moist, Heart is full! (heart emoji) The National Award : Best Actress for Mimi."

