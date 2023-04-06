'So Proud of My Peddanna': SS Rajamouli on MM Keeravani's Padma Shri Award Win

'So Proud Peddanna': SS Rajamouli On MM Keeravani's Padma Shri Award Win
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
SS Rajamouli took to Twitter to congratulate Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani for winning the his Padma Shri Award on 6 April 2023. The celebrated director along with Keeravani won global recognition with their work in the film RRR which also won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards.
MM Keeravani received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 5 April. Rajamouli who accompanied the composer wrote: “So proud of my Peddanna (big brother) (sic).”
On the other end, Keeravani won the Oscar for his song 'Naatu Naatu' which featured in the film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The Oscar was for Best Original Song category. The song was also performed at the ceremony and received a standing ovation.
The film has also won at the Golden Globes.
