MM Keeravani, Sudha Murthy, and Others Receive Padma Awards From President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards on several notable individuals in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April.

Veteran politician and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, physicist Deepak Dhar, novelist S L Bhyrappa, and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were honoured with Padma Bhushan awards.