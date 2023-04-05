MM Keeravani, Sudha Murthy, and Others Receive Padma Awards From President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards on several notable individuals in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 5 April.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Vibhushan to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, accepting on behalf of his late father and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Bhushan to author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to ghazal singer Ustad Ahmed Hussain.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri to 'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravani.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Dr Khadar Valli Dudekula, known as the Millet Man of India.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Kannada author Dr S L Bhyrappa.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to educator Anand Kumar, best known for his Super 30 programme that inspired the eponymous Hrithik Roshan-starrer.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah with the Padma awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, 5 April.
Veteran politician and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, physicist Deepak Dhar, novelist S L Bhyrappa, and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were honoured with Padma Bhushan awards.
