Diljit Dosanjh Falls at Lilly Singh’s Mother’s Feet for a Blessing After Concert

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Canada for his 'Born To Shine World Tour.' The actor left his fans in awe when pictures of him, falling at YouTuber Lilly Singh's mother, Malwinder Singh's feet for a blessing, surfaced the internet. Lilly and her mother had attended Diljit's concert at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on 25 June.

Lilly, well known by her stage name 'Superwoman,' took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from after the concert. The YouTuber thanked Diljit for hosting her entire 'aunty squad' at the concert in her post.