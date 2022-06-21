Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at His Vancouver Concert

Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert.
(Photo: Twitter)
Singer Diljit Dosanjh paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala at his Vancouver concert. The late singer was shot dead in Punjab on 29 May. Diljit also dedicated his concert to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Moreover, ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was written at the backdrop of the singer’s concert.
Diljit also took to Instagram to share a snippet from his performance, captioning the photo, ‘One Love.’
Many fans reacted to Diljit ‘s gesture. One user said, “Such true words. Respect Diljit Dosanjh”, while another said, “Lovee you pajiii”. The comment section was filled with fire and heart emoticons and many were left emotional by his gesture.
as the host of a radio show on 16 June with Table for One paid tribute to the late singer by playing some of his favourite tracks ‘295’ and ‘G-Shit’. Drake had previously also expressed his condolences on social media. He had shared a photo of Sidhu with his mother on Instagram and wrote, “RIP Moose”.
Last month, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab on Sunday, 29 May. Moose Wala was a famous singer, associated with Punjabi music and cinema and had received accolades for his 2017 track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album was ranked 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was also named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.
