'Haven't Taken a Penny From My Parents Since I Was 21': Shruti Haasan

Shruti spoke about how her parents' separation had affected her and her sister
Swati Chopra
Published:

Actor-musician Shruti Haasan speaks to The Quint.

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor-musician Shruti Haasan speaks to<em> <strong>The Quint.</strong></em></p></div>
There's a lot of anticipation for the Prashanth Neel-directorial Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, which releases in theatres on 22 December. The film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan in key roles.

The Quint paid a visit to Shruti Haasan's house in Mumbai and had a candid chat with the actor-singer about being born to parents (Kamal Haasan & Sarika) who are such revered and accomplished actors, the pressures that star kids face today, her journey in the film industry and more.

During her conversation Shruti spoke about how her parents' separation had affected her and her sister. "Since I was very young, I saw both my parents as individuals and not just my parents. I realised that both of them deserved happiness on their terms because they are both such nice people. They are not manipulative & they would never hurt anyone. Having said that, of course their separation was very tumultuous. I think it was harder on Akshara because she was younger. But they are very happy in where they are today and I couldn't be happier for them."

Speaking about how she dealt with being the daughter of such popular actors Shruti said, "I had initially ignored it, which was not nice. I won’t deny that doors opened for me because of my lineage, but I am so proud of the fact that I have never used their help or their names. I have had very tough days, but I haven't taken a penny from my parents since I was 21."

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

