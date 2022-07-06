‘I’m Doing Perfectly Fine’: Shruti Haasan Clarifies Rumours About Her Health

Shruti Haasan clarifies rumours about her health.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Shruti Haasan recently clarified the buzzing rumours regarding her health, after she revealed on her Instagram account on 30 June, that she's struggling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis.
Explaining, that she is not in a critical condition, the actor said that she's had PCOS for years, and she's "perfectly doing fine."
Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared a video of herself, in which she said, "Hi, to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn't mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind."
Talking about the media's coverage of her Instagram post regarding her health, she added, "I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. But, I also got calls today asking if I'm admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I'm doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has several upcoming films in the pipeline, including filmmaker Prashanth Neel's action-thriller Salaar, alongside Prabhas, which will hit the theatres next year, in 2023.
