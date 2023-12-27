'I'm Not Married': Shruti Haasan Dismisses Wedding Rumours With Santanu Hazarika

In the AMA session, a user had asked Orry, "Hi Orry, has there been a celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo?? If you can't take a name just give hints."

In response, Orry wrote, "Shruti Hasan. Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her/ Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a "Pune" (peon) like a spot boy or smth."