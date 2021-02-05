Are They Under Duress?: Shatrughan on Celeb Tweets Backing Govt

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to Bollywood celebrities and cricketers posting similar tweets backing the government after pop star Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg and other international personalities commented on the internet shutdown in parts of Delhi and extended their support to the farmers' protests.
Speaking to NDTV, Sinha said,
Shatrughan Sinha added that his daughter Sonakshi was also pressurised but she didn't cave. "Sonakshi has come out boldly and extended her support to those who have shown concern towards our country and our farmers, who have been protesting for more than 75 days. They are protesting in such trying circumstances. Their demands are also justified. They want nothing but repeal of the black laws".
Sinha also said that there is nothing 'white' about the new farm laws that the Centre has passed. "The law was passed during Corona, and the way it was pushed in the Parliament it certainly showed that things were terribly wrong. This is not done".
Shatrughan also praised Kamala Harris' niece and lawyer Meena, Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and all those who have lent their voices to the cause. "I highly appreciate what these wonderful women have done. They are great people and mass icons. These are global voices that have come out in support of farmers who deserve to be heard. I think we must encourage them. It is nothing against the nation. When our Prime Minister went to the US and said 'Abki baar Trump sarkaar' was he meddling with the internal affairs of the country?".
Following Rihanna, Thunberg's tweets, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement condemning their words, calling it "propaganda".
Soon after, several Indian celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kolhi and Sachin Tendulkar, expressed support for the government's stand on the protests and called for an "amicable resolution" to the protests through coordinated tweets with the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.
Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu were among those in Bollywood who refused to bow. On Thursday, the Dabangg actor shared a post from Instagram handle Storysellercomics on her Instagram stories. "The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power," the post read. The post went on to say that the harassment of journalists, internet bans hate speech and slandering of protestors through state and media propaganda are the issues that are being highlighted on a global stage.
Social media users hailed Sonakshi for speaking out.
(With inputs from NDTV)
