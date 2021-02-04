Farmers' Protest: Twitter Lauds Sonakshi Sinha for Speaking Out

"While news and media will have you think that these are outside forces trying to control the functioning of our country, you must remember that these are not alien species but fellow humans who are speaking up for the rights of other humans," the post added.

The post went on to say that the harassment of journalists, internet bans hate speech and slandering of protestors through state and media propaganda are the issues that are being highlighted on a global stage.

"It's the same narrative oppressors weave all the time. Domestic violence at home is 'ghar ki baat'. 'Tum kaun hote ho hamare andar ke maamlo mein bolene waala.' (Who are you to speak in our family matters) Because the oppressor fears a free thinking mind that is not dependent on them and will always try to paint their influence as interference," it read.