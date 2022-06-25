SRK on His Special Insta Live: ‘I Want to Work Till I’m 106 Years Old'

SRK in his special Insta live.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On completing 30 years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday, 25 June, actor Shah Rukh Khan held a special live session for his fans on Instagram in which he adressed their questions and spoke about his successful journey in Bollywood.
'King Khan' first marked his acting debut in Bollywood with Raj Kanwar's Deewana, 30 years post which, the actor unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Pathaan, today (25 June). Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotol roles and is slated to release on 25 January, 2023.
In his first Insta live session, SRK thanked his fans for the love and supoort they have given him, over the years. Reminiscing his early days, the actor also spoke about working on his first TV show, Fauji and how it marked the start of his acting career in Bollywood. Talking about his upcoming film, Pathaan, the actor revealed that fans can expect the release of the trailer around November-December this year. When a fan asked about his long hair in the motion poster of Pathaan, SRK joked about him and Deepika having the same hairstyle on the set.
He also spoke about several celebrities including Salman Khan, whom he referred to as his brother. The actor also shared his experiencing working with several directors in Bollywood and how he has always been 'pampered' by them on the sets.
Talking about his long journey in the Indian film industry, the actor said, "30 years seem like yesterday. I want to work for 30 more years in the films. In fact, I want to work till I am 106 years old." Sharing his love for acting, the actor said, "I give a part of me to every film that I do."
SRK has several films coming up, including Tamil filmmaker Atlee's Jawaan alongside Nayanthara, and Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki with Tapsee Pannu. Both the films are expected to release next year in 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)