SRK on His Special Insta Live: ‘I Want to Work Till I’m 106 Years Old'

In his first Insta live session, SRK thanked his fans for the love and supoort they have given him, over the years. Reminiscing his early days, the actor also spoke about working on his first TV show, Fauji and how it marked the start of his acting career in Bollywood. Talking about his upcoming film, Pathaan, the actor revealed that fans can expect the release of the trailer around November-December this year. When a fan asked about his long hair in the motion poster of Pathaan, SRK joked about him and Deepika having the same hairstyle on the set.

He also spoke about several celebrities including Salman Khan, whom he referred to as his brother. The actor also shared his experiencing working with several directors in Bollywood and how he has always been 'pampered' by them on the sets.