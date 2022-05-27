'Who Can Erase the Trauma?': Twitter on Aryan Khan Being Cleared in Drugs Case

Aryan Khan received a clean chit in the drugs case in which he was arrested.
(Photo: Instagram)
Many social media users reacted to the news and spoke about the harassment faced for months.
Actor Pooja Bhatt tweeted took a dig at ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede, against whom the government has ordered action for a "shoddy" probe into the case, ANI quoted sources as saying.
Actor Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to welcome the news.
One user wrote,"Imagine an 'error' that costs a superstar his hard-earned fame and respect; and his son, eight months of sleep and peace. And what not. #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan"
Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted, "The NCB owes #AryanKhan an apology at minimum and even that wont suffice in mending the scars inflicted on a young man put under cruel, relentless media gaze. I hope TV anchors are suitably embarrassed as well."
Another user wrote, "It took Aryan Khan 24 days in prison, 8 months of investigation, some of India’s most expensive lawyers, and a very influential family to get justice." The user also went on to add, "To the thousands who languish in India’s prisons as undertrials, without having been found guilty, justice will seem selective."
Here's what others have said:
