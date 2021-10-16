The Public Shaming of Aryan Khan: Are We Even Talking About His Mental Health?

So why are we making an example out of a 23-year-old, who has essentially been apprehended, from everything we know so far, for ‘partying’ like many, many other young people his age do (moral judgements aside)?

Let me make this clear – this is, in no way, condoning or minimising the usage of drugs. Drugs are a societal menace, and drug addiction is a very real issue, outside of the fact that consumption of drugs, even for recreational purposes, is very much illegal in India. Yes, he must face legal ramification but shouldn’t it be commensurate with the scale of his offence? Because at this point, the most dreadful part of this discourse – and what could very well be a debacle – is that, at its centre, is the very public shaming of a young person in our media for what is, for better or worse, a ‘mistake’.