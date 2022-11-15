'They Are Going To Be Superhit Films': Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan, Dunki & Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at the Expo Centre. He also received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the event. Now a video of him has been circulating around the internet talking about the if he is nervous regarding the success of his upcoming films.
In the video he is seen talking to Faye D’Souza, he talking about his apparent arrogance and more. He said, “People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement--that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it.”
“This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” he said.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)