Shah Rukh Khan Posts Endearing Message For Amitabh Bachchan On His 80th Birthday

From Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth, the enitre industry wished the actor.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan attempt to record a selfie video.
Amitabh Bachchan, celebrates his 80th birthday today (11 October). Several fans and celebrities sent their best wishes to the megastar on his birthday. From Akshay Kumar to Rajinikanth also wished the actor. So it came as no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan also took to social media to wish the veteran actor.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to wish the megastar, stating, "One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grand children also. Love you sir @SrBachchan"

The actor was last seen in a film with Rashmika, Goodbye. They played a father-daughter duo. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in three movies after a long break. The movies are Jawaan, Dunki and Pathaan. He was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra.

