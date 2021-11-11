Shah Rukh Khan to Resume Shooting for Pathan in Spain: Report

A source told the publication, “Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He decided that he wanted to spend some time with family before diving neck deep into work again. But the actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule, which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was in custody for three weeks after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October during a cruise ship raid. Aryan, along with two others accused, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail with conditions. Aryan Khan walked out of jail on 30 October.

The source also told News18 that several locations including Seville, Majorca, Cardez, Jerez De La Frontera, Valldemosa, Riad Lolita Tarif have been finalised for the shoot, and added, “These are locations where no Bollywood film has shot earlier. The team of Pathan will be shooting two romantic songs including the lead pair SRK and Deepika Padukone.”