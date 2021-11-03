Hansal Mehta on How Shah Rukh Khan Saved Lives 'Without Any Fuss'

The Shahid director explained why SRK will always be a 'superstar'.

“Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I've interacted with SRK thrice- once on Twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. The third time is why for me he will always be a true star. I was seeking help for a child who was suffering from a tumour and needed urgent financial support for a life-saving surgery.”

Mehta added, “I was on a shoot and I had 3 missed calls from a number I did not recognise. I had a very polite sms from the number asking me to call back. The message was from SRK. I called his not knowing why he wanted to speak to me. It was about the child. He said whatever they need will be taken care of. In less than a few hours the hospital was contacted funds were transferred. Somebody got a new life".

The filmmaker wrote that all this happened 'quietly and gently'. "Quietly, gently, without fuss, a life was saved. This happened once again a few months later. Another life was saved. Quietly and without any fuss or publicity”.