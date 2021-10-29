'Shah Rukh Khan Cried Tears of Joy After Son Got Bail': Aryan Khan's Lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, granted bail to Aryan Khan and two others who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in HC, told NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan cried 'tears of joy' after the verdict. Rohatgi added that SRK had 'given up all professional activities' during this time.
After being denied bail twice, Aryan had spent 24 days in jail. Speaking about how Shah Rukh, Gauri and Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha's parents dealt with the incident Rohatgi told NDTV, "Unfortunately, they lost in the lower court. After that, the case went to the High Court and one month has gone by. The parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case".
Rohatgi added, "Shah Rukh was available throughout. In fact, he was making notes to help the legal team".
